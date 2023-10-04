Getting Answers
Texarkana woman missing after allegedly giving ride to man

Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.(texarkana arkansas police department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KSLA) - A 31-year-old woman has gone missing after reportedly giving a man a ride to an apartment complex.

On Oct. 4, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department called for help finding a woman missing since Oct. 1, from the 2400 block of Short Beech Street. Chelsey Naron, 31, was last seen by her mother speaking with an unknown short light-skinned Black man with dreadlocks at 8 p.m. Accordingly, Naron was supposed to be giving him a ride to High Rise Apartments, located at 1010 Dan Haskins Way.

Naron is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′06″ft. and weighs around 100 lbs.

Naron was driving a white 2001 Toyota Solara with the Arkansas license plate: AKX42W, with the VIN 2t1cf22p61c431922.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Unit, Detective Dakota Easley at 903-798-3154.

