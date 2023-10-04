Texarkana, Ark. residents experience flooded streets due to heavy rainfall

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Heavy rain fell across Texarkana, Ark. and Texas Wednesday, Oct. 4, causing a number of streets to flood. Emergency crews were busy helping those who had to abandon their vehicles due to high water.

“My mom got stuck over there and I came in and pulled her out and we got another car stuck and I pushed them out to and now I’m stuck in the grass,” said one resident.

ROAD CLOSURES IN TEXARKANA, ARK.

Current street closures: * West end of Findley W 40th at tracks * College Dr. at tracks Moores and Summerhill * College... Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

As of Wednesday afternoon, around 6″ of rain had fallen in and around Texarkana, clogging many drainage pipes.

“Our storm water system is completely inundated,” said Tyler Richards, director of the Public Works Department in Texarkana, Ark. “The best we can do is run around to all of our inlets to make sure everything is clear. There is not a whole lot we can do at this point, but we expect it to get much worse. We will be out in full force as long as this is going on and clearing whatever obstructions that we can.”

Officials say so far, no injuries have been reported from the floodwater, nor has there been any major property damage. The rain is expected to continue through Thursday.

“My recommendation to all community members is if you see standing water, try and find an alternative route. If you can’t see the side of the road and know what lane to be in, please find an alternative route, because you don’t want to be stranded out there because of safety hazards,” said Tick Cockrel with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

