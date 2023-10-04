Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Teen arrested for arson in Shreveport

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department have arrested a teenager for arson.

Kyle Ardoin, 19, is charged with simple arson. He was arrested after an investigation involving a house fire in the 2600 block of Lyles Lane.

SFD says on Sept. 21 around 6:30 a.m., crews were called out to a fire at a single-story house; firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house when they got there. In less than 20 minutes, crews were able to get the fire under control.

If found guilty, Ardoin faces up to a $15,000 fine and 2-15 years in prison.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hawkins, 38, was killed as a result of a shooting on Waller Avenue in Bossier City, La....
Bossier City PD responds to deadly shooting overnight
School officials respond to video of violent beating on Webster Parish bus
Woman wanted for reportedly robbing 76-year-old man at Walmart
Woman wanted for reportedly robbing 76-year-old man at Walmart
Shreveport city council
Shreveport councilman pursuing legal action against former clerk of council
2 men sentenced to federal prison for defrauding employer out of $2M

Latest News

Nearly $60M grant funding going to Western District of La.
Grant money heading to west Louisiana
Grant money heading to west Louisiana
Fatal shooting reported on Anna Street
Nearly $60M in grant funding going to Western District of La. for public safety