Teen arrested for arson in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department have arrested a teenager for arson.

Kyle Ardoin, 19, is charged with simple arson. He was arrested after an investigation involving a house fire in the 2600 block of Lyles Lane.

SFD says on Sept. 21 around 6:30 a.m., crews were called out to a fire at a single-story house; firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house when they got there. In less than 20 minutes, crews were able to get the fire under control.

If found guilty, Ardoin faces up to a $15,000 fine and 2-15 years in prison.

