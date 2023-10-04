Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Stolen Jeep winds up in 4-vehicle crash after police chase

Officers were chasing the stolen Jeep pictured about before the driver crashed at the...
Officers were chasing the stolen Jeep pictured about before the driver crashed at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Hearne Avenue.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a crash Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 4) in Shreveport that appears to have involved a stolen vehicle.

The chase started around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of W 70th Street and Union Avenue, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records. The crash happened at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Hearne Avenue. It appears officers were chasing a stolen grey Jeep when they lost sight of it somewhere in the Queensborough neighborhood. An officer who was patrolling the area shortly after came upon the wreck, which involved four vehicles, including the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep and a passenger were still inside. Both are in custody and were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The eastbound lane of Lakeshore is blocked, as is the northbound lane of Hearne as crews work the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

