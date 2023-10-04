Getting Answers
St. Mark’s Cathedral School blesses animals in honor of St. Francis Day

Humans and animals gathered Wednesday, Oct. 4 for St. Mark’s Cathedral School’s Animal Blessing Day.
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Humans and animals gathered Wednesday, Oct. 4 for St. Mark’s Cathedral School’s Animal Blessing Day in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

Students were even allowed to bring their stuffed animals if their pets couldn’t attend. Head of St. Mark’s Dylan Deal said the tradition is a good reminder to care for God’s creatures, big and small.

“Our baptismal covenant calls for us to protect and honor the worth and dignity of all humans. But we extend it to all creatures,” he said.

In addition to the blessing of all animals, St. Mark’s raised funds for the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, a local animal shelter, by holding an animal themed t-shirt day where students donate $1 to wear an animal themed t-shirt in lieu of their school uniform.

