Showers and storms off and on today and overnight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday and happy rain! We will be dealing with showers and storms off and on throughout the day with much of the rain being focused in the northwest ArkLaTex. Temperatures will vary greatly across the region with some locations possibly rising to the mid and upper-80s. The 90s are pretty unlikely today. It will be quite humid today, which is a downer, but that humidity will be cut down to the bone by this weekend, along with the temperatures. Lows tonight will drop to the upper-60s with continued showers, which I go into details below.

By this evening, we’ll be tracking a big line of storms up across Oklahoma and Texas that will be marching southeast and into the ArkLaTex during the night. These will likely weaken as they move into northwest Louisiana but could still bring some heavy rain. Showers will linger into Thursday morning before gradually tapering off during the afternoon. By the time all is said and done, parts of southeast Oklahoma, northeast Texas, and southwest Arkansas could see as much as 3-6″ of rain, and flash flooding will be a concern here. Much lower amounts can be expected for the rest of the ArkLaTex.

Other than the heavy rain threat, much cooler air will be the other big weather story! Highs on Thursday will only reach the mid and upper 70s for many with just a few locations still climbing into the low 80s. We get a brief warming trend on Friday with highs jumping into the low and mid 80s but then another cold front will push south Friday night bringing even cooler temperatures by this weekend! Highs by Saturday will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s with overnight lows this weekend plunging into the 40s along and north of I-20! Time to break out the hoodies!

