Scalise announces he will run for House Speaker

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVUE) - House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Metairie announced Wednesday (Oct. 4) that he intends to run for Speaker of the House.

It is with a strong sense of responsibility and purpose that I seek the House Republican Conference’s nomination for Speaker of the House.



Read my letter to my colleagues: pic.twitter.com/G6YDd2SjCD — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 4, 2023

Scalise, 57, made the announcement one day after Speaker Kevin McCarthy was deposed from the position in an historic vote prompted by a group of eight hard-right Republicans. That group, led by Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, joined all Congressional Democrats in voting to remove McCarthy by a 216-210 vote.

“I love this country, and I believe we were sent here to come together and solve the immense challenges we face,” Scalise wrote in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “As I face new challenges, I feel even more strongly about that today. I know the coming weeks ahead will be some of the most arduous times we will face together, but this conference is worth fighting for -- we cannot lose sight of our shared mission.”

Scalise said he decided to run to replace McCarthy because, “Now, more than ever, we must mend the deep wounds that exist within our conference and focus on our objectives so we can get back to work for the millions of people who are counting on us.”

Scalise revealed in late August that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood and plasma cancer that he described as “very treatable” because it was detected early.

It is the second major health challenge Scalise has faced while in office.

He was among several people wounded in 2017 when a rifle-wielding attacker fired upon lawmakers practicing for an annual congressional baseball game on a field in Arlington, Va. Scalise was shot in the pelvis and endured a lengthy hospitalization and recovery after multiple surgeries.

Scalise was among several Republicans who spoke in favor of McCarthy before Tuesday’s vote. Scalise also remained steadfast in his support of McCarthy when the California Republican first struggled through 15 votes before being elected Speaker earlier this year.

“If we stay united, we can preserve leverage for the House to secure tangible wins in our impending policy fights,” Scalise wrote Wednesday. “God already gave me another chance at life. I believe we were all put here for a purpose. This next chapter won’t be easy, but I know what it takes to fight and I am prepared for the battles that lie ahead.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.