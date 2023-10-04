Nearly $60M in grant funding going to Western District of La. for public safety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Department of Justice is awarding more than $4.4 billion to support state, local and tribal public safety and community justice activities.

A big chunk of that funding is coming to Louisiana. Nearly $60 million will be awarded to cities in the state’s Western District. In the ArkLaTex, Shreveport and Bossier City will get a big boost from the funding.

U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown says the two neighboring districts are great partners in law enforcement and are excited for the grant.

“You look at that number in comparison to previous years, we’ve been truly blessed in this district, in this state this year in terms of this funding from the Office of Justice program, in arm of Department of Justice. We know that Louisiana at times is a cash strap state when it comes to law enforcement efforts. Many of our law enforcement departments are understaffed.”

Brown says BCPD was awarded $60,000 for their armed robbery task force efforts, criminal patrol, training regimen and current equipment. SPD was awarded $450,000 to purchase body cams and for community-oriented policing functions like re-entry, prevention and outreach.

“We want those local state partners to be beefed up in terms of not only bodies, but the technology, the support witness-type allocations and services because it all goes toward making us a safer community and one day down the road, yield more people in the Shreveport-Bossier area so that we can flow,” said Brown.

Natchitoches will also receive $14,000 to upgrade their surveillance.

