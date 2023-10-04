Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting

A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, said they’re investigating a shooting that involves “multiple victims” in the city’s downtown area.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant streets, where there was a heavy police presence for much of the afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said a preliminary investigation indicates “some of the victims were on a bus that was passing through the area.”

Some witnesses said they believed some of the shots were fired inside a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus, which remained on the scene until 3 p.m.

Boyd McCray of Chicopee, Massachusetts, said he was waiting to catch a different bus to Chicopee before everything happened.

“I heard about eight shots,” McCray said. “I was standing on the street, waiting on the bus, and I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, then I saw one police coming down and then I saw about a thousand more come after that.”

There’s no word yet from police on a suspect or suspects and there’s no further information on the victims at this time.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hawkins, 38, was killed as a result of a shooting on Waller Avenue in Bossier City, La....
Bossier City PD responds to deadly shooting overnight; 16-year-old suspect arrested
School officials respond to video of violent beating on Webster Parish bus
Woman wanted for reportedly robbing 76-year-old man at Walmart
Woman wanted for reportedly robbing 76-year-old man at Walmart
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
2 men sentenced to federal prison for defrauding employer out of $2M

Latest News

Grant money heading to west Louisiana
Grant money heading to west Louisiana
Nearly $60M grant funding going to Western District of La.
California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.
Couple wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to craving tacos
Keith Davison's backyard pool is filled with neighborhood kids and their parents.
Man built pool for neighborhood kids at 94 years old. See the special way they celebrated his 100th birthday