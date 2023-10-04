Getting Answers
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Wis. (Gray News) – A man in Wisconsin died after he was buried beneath corn feed inside a silo, officials said.

The Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department said first responders were called to the town of Brighton Tuesday afternoon for a report of an elderly man stuck inside a silo.

First responders found the man buried beneath corn feed in the silo. Numerous departments responded to rescue the man.

Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body from nearly 100 feet down inside the silo.

Officials said the body was recovered, and the scene was cleared within about two hours.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

