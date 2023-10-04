Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Hunter Biden prosecutors move to drop old gun count after plea deal collapse

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. House Republicans plan to hold their first hearing next week in their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings. The Sept. 28 hearing is expected to focus on “constitutional and legal questions” that surround allegations of Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter's overseas businesses.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors who filed firearms charges against Hunter Biden moved Wednesday to formally dismiss a gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal.

The procedural step removes a charge alleging he broke a law against drug users having guns when he bought a gun in 2018, during a period he has acknowledged struggling with addiction.

The president’s son is now facing a three-count indictment focused on the same purchase that includes both gun possession and false statement charges. No new tax counts have yet been filed by special counsel David Weiss, who is overseeing the case.

Hunter Biden had been expected to avoid prosecution on the gun charge and plead guilty to misdemeanor tax counts in an agreement with prosecutors. But the deal collapsed after a judge raised questions about it in a July hearing and the new indictment was filed weeks later.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday as the case moves toward a potential trial with the 2024 election looming.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hawkins, 38, was killed as a result of a shooting on Waller Avenue in Bossier City, La....
Bossier City PD responds to deadly shooting overnight; 16-year-old suspect arrested
School officials respond to video of violent beating on Webster Parish bus
Woman wanted for reportedly robbing 76-year-old man at Walmart
Woman wanted for reportedly robbing 76-year-old man at Walmart
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
2 men sentenced to federal prison for defrauding employer out of $2M

Latest News

Grant money heading to west Louisiana
Grant money heading to west Louisiana
Nearly $60M grant funding going to Western District of La.
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
Massachusetts shooting claims life of baby delivered after mother was one of several hit by gunfire
Dewayne Wilkinson, DOB: 6/16/2003
Arrest made in fatal shooting on Anna Street
Blessing of the Animals at St. Mark's Cathedral School
St. Mark’s Cathedral School blesses animals in honor of St. Francis Day