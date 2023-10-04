Getting Answers
Hispanic Heritage Month: Maria Vargas Sermons goes beyond business, educates about culture

KSLA honors a businesswoman who helps educate about Hispanic heritage and culture for Hispanic Heritage Month.
By Brittney Hazelton and Biskie Duncan
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA honors a businesswoman who helps educate about Hispanic heritage and culture for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Maria Vargas Sermons, the vice president of Total Yard Care, was born in a small town in Guanajuato, Mexico. Her family moved to Shreveport after her father was in an accident while traveling. He was rushed to LSU Medical’s Burn Unit. Father Charles Murray Clayton translated for her father, making it possible for Maria’s Family to move in 1989.

At the time, Hispanic representation was slim in Shreveport-Bossier, even in grocery store selection and restaurants say Sermons. Her family are Mexican pioneers for the area she says. According to Sermons, her father started Total Yard Care with only his children as employees, and now it’s a multi-million dollar company with 30-plus employees.

Now, Sermons helps run the company, but that’s not all she does. She is vital to the growing Hispanic community by creating educational opportunities for Shreveport-Bossier to learn more about Hispanic culture and contributions through events like Noche De Gala and the Hispanic Heritage Festival.

