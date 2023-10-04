Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Welch
SPD officer put on leave after reportedly brandishing shotgun at teen girl
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
Michael Hawkins, 38, was killed as a result of a shooting on Waller Avenue in Bossier City, La....
Bossier City PD responds to deadly shooting overnight
Man dead as a result of shooting in Texarkana
5 previously convicted felons arrested over the weekend in Shreveport

Latest News

A man was fatally shot on Anna St.
Fatal shooting reported on Anna Street
Traditional Aztec dance performed by Nelly and José Guzman
Celebrate culture at upcoming Hispanic Heritage Festival
St. John the Baptist Church to hold fall festival Oct, 7
St. John the Baptist Church to hold its fall festival Oct. 7
Texarkana College's bladesmithing program is being featured on the History Channel's Forged in...
Texarkana College recognized for first-ever bladesmithing program
U.S. Attorney on response to mass shootings
U.S. attorney rolls out critical incident response plan