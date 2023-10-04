Getting Answers
Financial advice to help avoid mistakes while moving

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Brian Flynn / Spectrum News 1 Albany)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re preparing to sign a lease or move into a new home, or maybe you’re taking a job in a new state, there may be some unexpected fees you might not have considered. Proper planning can help give you one less thing to worry about.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, KSLA was joined live by Colin Evans from Evans Financial Group. He talked about ways you can make that financial transition a little less shocking. He talked about things people should consider, such as moving costs, housing costs, utilities and services, unexpected expenses, and loss of income.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Proper planning can help give you one less thing to worry about.

