Financial advice to help avoid mistakes while moving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re preparing to sign a lease or move into a new home, or maybe you’re taking a job in a new state, there may be some unexpected fees you might not have considered. Proper planning can help give you one less thing to worry about.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, KSLA was joined live by Colin Evans from Evans Financial Group. He talked about ways you can make that financial transition a little less shocking. He talked about things people should consider, such as moving costs, housing costs, utilities and services, unexpected expenses, and loss of income.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Proper planning can help give you one less thing to worry about.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.