Fatal shooting reported on Anna Street

By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night (Oct. 3).

The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was alerted to a shooting on Anna Street at 9:09 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man in his early 20s inside a house. He had been shot in the side and was confirmed dead.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody.

Ten units were still on the scene at 9:40 p.m.

