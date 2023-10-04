Banquet to be held for victims of domestic violence

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. In one year, that equates to more than 10 million women and men.

Social Therapy Project is hosting its third annual banquet event, called Illuminate: Shining Light on Domestic Violence. All are welcome to attend, particularly those who have personal experiences with domestic violence.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, KSLA was joined live by Valencia Jones, director of the Social Therapy Project. She talked about what people can expect from the event and why it’s important to celebrate survivors. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Boardwalk in Bossier City. The event is free to attend.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Social Therapy Project is hosting its third annual banquet event, called Illuminate: Shining Light on Domestic Violence.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.