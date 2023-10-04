Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Banquet to be held for victims of domestic violence

The Social Therapy Project is hosting a free banquet to bring awareness to domestic violence.
The Social Therapy Project is hosting a free banquet to bring awareness to domestic violence.(Valencia Jones)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. In one year, that equates to more than 10 million women and men.

Social Therapy Project is hosting its third annual banquet event, called Illuminate: Shining Light on Domestic Violence. All are welcome to attend, particularly those who have personal experiences with domestic violence.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, KSLA was joined live by Valencia Jones, director of the Social Therapy Project. She talked about what people can expect from the event and why it’s important to celebrate survivors. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Boardwalk in Bossier City. The event is free to attend.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Social Therapy Project is hosting its third annual banquet event, called Illuminate: Shining Light on Domestic Violence.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hawkins, 38, was killed as a result of a shooting on Waller Avenue in Bossier City, La....
Bossier City PD responds to deadly shooting overnight; 16-year-old suspect arrested
School officials respond to video of violent beating on Webster Parish bus
Woman wanted for reportedly robbing 76-year-old man at Walmart
Woman wanted for reportedly robbing 76-year-old man at Walmart
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
2 men sentenced to federal prison for defrauding employer out of $2M

Latest News

Domestic Violence Awareness banquet happening Oct. 7, 2023
Domestic Violence Awareness banquet happening Oct. 7, 2023
Ball Out for Breast Cancer Awareness
3rd Annual Ball Out raises funds for Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage Month: Maria Vargas Sermons
Hispanic Heritage Month: Maria Vargas Sermons goes beyond business, educates about culture
Hispanic Heritage Month: Maria Vargas Sermons
Hispanic Heritage Month: Maria Vargas Sermons