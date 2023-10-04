Getting Answers
Ashley’s Tiers of Love Bakery brings awareness to domestic violence through cupcakes

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one Shreveport bakery is showing its support all month long with special purple cupcakes.

Every Wednesday, Ashley’s Tiers of Love bakery will feature a special purple treat in support of raising awareness in partnership with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the cupcakes will go towards nonprofit, Project Celebration, which serves survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. The nonprofit operates two domestic violence shelters that provide safe housing for women and children fleeing abusive situations.

The owner of the bakery says she’s honored to raise money to benefit those who are victims of domestic violence.

“It’s important for me to get involved because I am community partners with the DA’s office and anything that they are campaigning, I’d like to be in on that, especially domestic violence. It is a problem and it has been a problem. So anywhere that I can help, I am willing to do so,” said Ashley Papion, owner of the bakery.

Remember, if you missed out on the purple treats this Wednesday, you can still catch them next week to help benefit Project Celebration. The bakery is located at 420 Marshall St. in Shreveport.

