69-year-old man found guilty of molesting family member with developmental disability

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport man was found guilty of molesting a family member with a developmental disability on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Michael Harris, 69, was found guilty of molestation of a juvenile or person with a physical or mental disability in connection to an attack that happened on Sept. 24, 2021.

Officials say a woman with the cognitive abilities of a 12-year-old woke up to Harris committing lewd and lascivious acts on her while she was sleeping over at his house due to a family emergency.

Harris was also convicted in 2010 for molesting a family member in 1991 and 1997.

He will return to court for sentencing on Nov. 8 and faces 25 to 99 years in prison at hard labor with at least 25 years to be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

