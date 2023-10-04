Getting Answers
3rd Annual Ball Out raises funds for Breast Cancer Awareness

A basketball game is being held to raise funds for the battle against breast cancer.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
On Oct. 7, at 2 p.m., the Glo Up Foundation is holding its 3rd Annual Ball Out of Breast Cancer Awareness at Woodlawn High School’s Gym, 7340 Wyngate Boulevard. The organization is joining us in the KSLA studio to discuss the basketball game.

The event is being held in honor of Jessica Bradford-Davis.

Tickets are $7.

