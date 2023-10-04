3rd Annual Ball Out raises funds for Breast Cancer Awareness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A basketball game is being held to raise funds for the battle against breast cancer.

On Oct. 7, at 2 p.m., the Glo Up Foundation is holding its 3rd Annual Ball Out of Breast Cancer Awareness at Woodlawn High School’s Gym, 7340 Wyngate Boulevard. The organization is joining us in the KSLA studio to discuss the basketball game.

The event is being held in honor of Jessica Bradford-Davis.

Tickets are $7.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.