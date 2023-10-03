Woman wanted for reportedly robbing 76-year-old man at Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a robbery at the Walmart on E. Bert Kouns at around 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Upon arrival, a 76-year-old man told officers that a woman grabbed him by the shirt, took the money out of his shirt pocket and left the store. He said he didn’t know who the woman was.

During the investigation, SPD found security footage of the possible suspect.

If you have information that may help identify the suspect, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

