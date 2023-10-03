U.S. attorney rolls out critical incident response plan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s all too often that we hear about mass shootings.

Some of them have hit close to home in the ArkLaTex.

Making sure law enforcement is ready to respond should another mass shooting happen was the focus of a meeting Tuesday with the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.

U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown’s motto for the briefing was “if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.”

And his team has come up with a mass shooting critical incident response plan to address what he believes are gaps in the district, such as how law enforcement responds and how they can neutralize a situation as soon as possible.

Brown said at the end of the four briefings he hopes to have accomplished three things.

“Well, number one, we will have touched all 42 parishes in the Western District of Louisiana in terms of this mass shooting critical incident response plan. “Number two, the public can be rest assured that the feds and state, local law enforcement, partners of the feds have talked.

“And number three, the public will know that we have a plan in place if something happens in our district.”

Prior to this, Brown said, he believes there wasn’t a sufficient plan in place to address and respond in these types of situations.

