St. John the Baptist Church to hold its fall festival Oct. 7

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It may not feel like it depending on the day, but it’s officially fall in the ArkLaTex, and with that comes pumpkins, treats and costumes.

St. John Baptist Church in Shreveport is hosting its fall festival Saturday, Oct. 7, and church leaders are inviting the public to attend. The festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 12008 Providence Road in Shreveport.

On Monday, Oct. 2, KSLA was joined live by Barbra Williams, the event organizer. She talked about what festival attendees can expect and how the church aims to build fellowship in the community.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.