SPD searching for missing 17-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are asking for help in finding a missing teen.

Monquell Rainey, 17, was last seen leaving the 2800 block of Lillian Street. He has black, braided, medium-length hair, is approximately 5′8″ and weighs 140 pounds.

Monquell was last seen wearing a black Job Corp jacket.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

