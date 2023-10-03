SPD searching for missing 17-year-old
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are asking for help in finding a missing teen.
Monquell Rainey, 17, was last seen leaving the 2800 block of Lillian Street. He has black, braided, medium-length hair, is approximately 5′8″ and weighs 140 pounds.
Monquell was last seen wearing a black Job Corp jacket.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.
