Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD searching for missing 17-year-old

MISSING: Monquell Rainey
MISSING: Monquell Rainey(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are asking for help in finding a missing teen.

Monquell Rainey, 17, was last seen leaving the 2800 block of Lillian Street. He has black, braided, medium-length hair, is approximately 5′8″ and weighs 140 pounds.

Monquell was last seen wearing a black Job Corp jacket.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>>

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Welch
SPD officer put on leave after reportedly brandishing shotgun at teen girl
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
5 previously convicted felons arrested over the weekend in Shreveport
Man dead as a result of shooting in Texarkana
Huge fire consumes home in Keithville
Huge fire consumes home in Keithville

Latest News

Shreveport city council
Shreveport councilman pursuing legal action against former clerk of council
National Night Out 2021
ArkLaTex communities prepare for National Night Out celebrations
Nothing Bundt Cakes has a special fall menu featuring several new flavors.
Nothing Bundt Cakes introduces its new fall flavors
Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton (Source: Allen J. Smith/Bossier sheriff's office)
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Bossier Parish sheriff