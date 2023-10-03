Getting Answers
Shreveport’s 2024 budget proposal includes pay raises and a fee increase

Spending plan was made public Oct. 2
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s proposed 2024 budget comes in at about $1.2 billion and includes pay raises and a fee increase.

Capital outlays would include $20 million in new projects for the city’s streets, airports and SporTran.

The spending plan, which was made public Monday, calls for pay raises for first responders and other city employees.

It also calls for funds to finance a redevelopment project for the Louisiana State Fair Grounds. As we’ve reported, REV Entertainment has proposed a complex there.

The budget proposal also calls for an increase in the solid waste fee on residents’ water bills. That increase would be $3 per month.

