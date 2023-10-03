Nothing Bundt Cakes introduces its new fall flavors

Getting Answers
Nothing Bundt Cakes has a special fall menu featuring several new flavors.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For those with a sweet tooth who love fall flavors, Nothing Bundt Cakes has just the thing.

The bakery has a special lineup of fall flavors, including pumpkin spice, churro dulce de leche, carrot and snickerdoodle.

On Monday, Oct. 2, KSLA was joined live by Larry Overholser, regional marketing manager of Nothing Bundt Cakes. He previewed the fall menu, and talked about where customers can get these new cakes and how long they’ll be available.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

