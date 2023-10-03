Miller County, other Ark. health clinics administering latest flu, COVID-19 vaccines

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Flu season is here, and the Arkansas Department of Health is trying to get a jumpstart on keeping the virus under control.

“The older you get, I think you need to take the flu shot; that way it protects,” said Steve McGough, who got his flu shot Monday, Oct. 2.

This week, health units throughout Arkansas, including in Miller County, are holding flu and COVID-19 clinics to administer up-to-date vaccines.

“The flu shot is covering two strains of influenza Type A this year, and two strains of influenza Type B,” said Tiffany Landaal, a nurse with the Arkansas Department of Health who specialize in communicable diseases.

Landaal said the flu virus been bad over the past few years, and so they’re encouraging the public to get vaccinated this year.

“Flu can cause serious illness. It can cause hospitalization and death, especially if you are immunocompromised,” Landaal said.

The health units will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 6 for the walk-in clinic. Officials say the shots are available to everyone at no cost, but patients should bring their insurance card if they have one.

Medical leaders say flu symptoms are often similar to COVID-19.

“You can get both of those vaccines at the same time; and we do recommend you get vaccinated both against the flu and COVID as soon as possible,” said Landaal.

“It’s important for everybody to come. I don’t care if you got emphysema or not. It’s important to take care of yourself,” said Debra Smith, who also got vaccinated at the clinic Monday.

Arkansas Department of Health leaders say if you can’t make it to the special flu clinics, they will continue to administer the shots as long as they have a supply of the vaccines.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.