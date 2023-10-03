Man still missing from Webster Parish more than a year later

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 33-year-old man went missing in August of last year, and his family says they still haven’t heard from him or seen him.

Billy Robertson III, 33, was last heard from Aug. 27, 2022. His family filed a missing persons report with the Springhill Police Department. The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the case. On Jan. 3, 2023, the family filed another missing persons report with the sheriff’s office, however, the Springhill Police Department is the lead agency on the case.

Billy Robertson III (Webster Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office is following up on tips, doing interviews, and working with other agencies to help find Robertson.

According to Robertson’s family, he has dark brown hair and a red beard. He also has tattoos (one on each arm with his kids’ names: Elizabeth and Emmett). Family also says he may be in the following areas: Springhill, Magnolia, El Dorado, or Little Rock.

Anyone with information on Robertson’s whereabouts should call the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-377-1515, or call the Springhill Police Department at 318-539-2511.

