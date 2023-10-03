Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man still missing from Webster Parish more than a year later

Billy Robertson III
Billy Robertson III(Webster Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 33-year-old man went missing in August of last year, and his family says they still haven’t heard from him or seen him.

Billy Robertson III, 33, was last heard from Aug. 27, 2022. His family filed a missing persons report with the Springhill Police Department. The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the case. On Jan. 3, 2023, the family filed another missing persons report with the sheriff’s office, however, the Springhill Police Department is the lead agency on the case.

Billy Robertson III
Billy Robertson III(Webster Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office is following up on tips, doing interviews, and working with other agencies to help find Robertson.

According to Robertson’s family, he has dark brown hair and a red beard. He also has tattoos (one on each arm with his kids’ names: Elizabeth and Emmett). Family also says he may be in the following areas: Springhill, Magnolia, El Dorado, or Little Rock.

Anyone with information on Robertson’s whereabouts should call the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-377-1515, or call the Springhill Police Department at 318-539-2511.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Welch
SPD officer put on leave after reportedly brandishing shotgun at teen girl
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
5 previously convicted felons arrested over the weekend in Shreveport
Man dead as a result of shooting in Texarkana
Huge fire consumes home in Keithville
Huge fire consumes home in Keithville

Latest News

2 men sentenced to federal prison for defrauding employer out of $2M
Woman wanted for reportedly robbing 76-year-old man at Walmart
Woman wanted for reportedly robbing 76-year-old man at Walmart
MISSING: Monquell Rainey
SPD searching for missing 17-year-old
Shreveport city council
Shreveport councilman pursuing legal action against former clerk of council