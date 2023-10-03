Major fall cold front on the way later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! Our first major cold front of the fall is still on track to arrive later this week. We’ll see some rain first and then much cooler conditions will settle in by the weekend.

For today though, it’s more of the same with highs reaching the low to mid 90s. Clouds will gradually increase by afternoon but still staying dry for the entire region. If you’re a fan of summer, get outside today and take advantage because it could be the last truly summer-like day of the season!

By Wednesday, moisture will start to return north off the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a major cold front approaching from the west. Scattered showers and storms will develop quickly during the morning and then continue into the afternoon . With more cloud cover and higher storm chances, highs will likely stay in the 80s with a few spots still climbing into the low 90s.

Thursday is when a major cold front arrives! Rain and storms will be likely across the entire region and this will be very beneficial moisture for our ongoing drought. It will also turn much cooler with highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We see a brief break on Friday with some sunshine and highs returning to the low and mid-80s but a secondary cold front will then sweep south Friday night and bring even cooler temperatures for the weekend! By Saturday and Sunday, highs will only be in the mid-70s with overnight lows falling into the 40s and low 50s! Break out the hoodies and hot chocolate!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.