Lawsuit filed by city council in ongoing battle over term limits

Audience members look on Sept. 19, 2023, as Bossier City Council members once again debate what...
Audience members look on Sept. 19, 2023, as Bossier City Council members once again debate what to do about a petition seeking to put the issue of term limits before the city's voters.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Council has filed a lawsuit against two individuals in an attempt to keep an election on term limits from happening.

The suit was filed Friday, Sept. 29 and names the Bossier Parish registrar of voters, Stephanie Agee, and a representative of the Bossier Term Limits Coalition, David Crockett, as defendants.

Back on July 10, the city council was presented with a petition requesting an amendment be made to the city’s charter to enact term limits for the mayor and city council. The petition called for an election to be held so residents of Bossier City could decide whether or not they wanted these term limits to be put into place. That petition was certified the same day by Agee.

The Bossier City Council has made a number of attempts to keep the issue from being presented to the public. Mayor Tommy Chandler had the issue put on the city council’s agenda multiple times, however, the council has voted it down each time.

Previously, the petition was challenged because it reportedly failed to include the birthdays of those who signed it. Now, the validity of the petition is still being called into question. The lawsuit asks for a Bossier judge to make a summary judgment on the matter.

The issue is on the council’s agenda for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The meeting begins at 3 p.m.

