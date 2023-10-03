Humidity rising before a major Fall cold front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! It’s coming, can you smell it in the air?! A major cold front is on the way and we will start feeling the effects of it moving in later this afternoon and tomorrow. The humidity will be rising today and Wednesday with a peak on Thursday just ahead of the front itself. Temperatures today will rise to the low-90s for highs across the ArkLaTex. There is not much of a rain chance today, but an isolated shower would surprise me too much. Lows tonight will stay pretty warm, the low-70s.

By Wednesday, moisture will start to return north of the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a major cold front approaching from the west. Scattered showers and storms will develop quickly during the morning and then continue into the afternoon. With more cloud cover and higher storm chances, highs will likely stay in the 80s with a few spots still climbing into the low 90s.

Thursday is when a major cold front arrives! Rain and storms will likely be across the entire region, which will be very beneficial moisture for our ongoing drought. It will also turn much cooler with highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s. We see a brief break on Friday with some sunshine and highs returning to the low and mid-80s but a secondary cold front will then sweep south Friday night and bring even cooler temperatures for the weekend! By Saturday and Sunday, highs will only be in the mid-70s with overnight lows falling into the 40s and low-50s! Break out the hoodies and hot chocolate!

