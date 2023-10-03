Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Humidity rising before a major Fall cold front

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! It’s coming, can you smell it in the air?! A major cold front is on the way and we will start feeling the effects of it moving in later this afternoon and tomorrow. The humidity will be rising today and Wednesday with a peak on Thursday just ahead of the front itself. Temperatures today will rise to the low-90s for highs across the ArkLaTex. There is not much of a rain chance today, but an isolated shower would surprise me too much. Lows tonight will stay pretty warm, the low-70s.

By Wednesday, moisture will start to return north of the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a major cold front approaching from the west. Scattered showers and storms will develop quickly during the morning and then continue into the afternoon. With more cloud cover and higher storm chances, highs will likely stay in the 80s with a few spots still climbing into the low 90s.

Thursday is when a major cold front arrives! Rain and storms will likely be across the entire region, which will be very beneficial moisture for our ongoing drought. It will also turn much cooler with highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s. We see a brief break on Friday with some sunshine and highs returning to the low and mid-80s but a secondary cold front will then sweep south Friday night and bring even cooler temperatures for the weekend! By Saturday and Sunday, highs will only be in the mid-70s with overnight lows falling into the 40s and low-50s! Break out the hoodies and hot chocolate!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Welch
SPD officer put on leave after reportedly brandishing shotgun at teen girl
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
5 previously convicted felons arrested over the weekend in Shreveport
Man dead as a result of shooting in Texarkana
Huge fire consumes home in Keithville
Huge fire consumes home in Keithville

Latest News

Major changes are on the way!
Austin's Tuesday Midday Weather Update
FILE - Experts say the rest of hurricane season is in ‘uncharted waters’ because of El Niño and...
Rest of hurricane season in ‘uncharted waters,’ experts say
Rain, storms and much cooler air on the way
Major fall cold front on the way later this week
Rain, storms and much cooler air on the way
Matt's morning weather update