Hispanic Heritage Month: Nathaly Sanchez

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. KSLA is celebrating the month by shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

Nathaly Sanchez has proudly owned a construction company for over 20 years and is dedicated to improving the communities she loves.

“In 1999, I embarked on an extraordinary journey that brought me to the land of endless opportunities, the United States of America. I knew then that this country was a place where dreams could be realized through hard work and determination,” she said.

Nathaly is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Leading Edge Society. She dedicates herself to finding ways to create bicultural and bilingual connections with the Hispanic community through her podcast with 318 Latino.

She is a mother of three, and has been happily married for over 15 years. Nathaly says her goal is to leave a path for her kids to follow and to make them better citizens and better humans for the country and the world.

