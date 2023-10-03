Fireworks could become illegal for minors in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - An amendment to an ordinance in Texarkana, Ark., if passed, would make it illegal for juveniles to possess fireworks.

“Years past, we have had some significant events with injuries and property damage caused by juveniles misusing fireworks,” said Michael Kramm, chief of the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

In July 2022, several TAPD officers were injured during a Fourth of July celebration. Police answered a disturbance call and said they were ambushed by a crowd of people shooting fireworks at the officers. Police said some of the people involved in the incident were juveniles.

VIDEO: Fireworks ambush injures first responders, citizens in Texarkana neighborhood

Now, TAPD is asking for an amendment to a city ordinance that would make it illegal for a person under the age of 18 to have fireworks in their possession.

“We want people to be able to behave safely and enjoy holidays without getting hurt or hurting other people, so if we have to confiscate them, we are not looking to write tickets necessarily, but we are looking to make for a safer holiday,” said Chief Kramm.

The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors consider this issue Monday night. The proposal made it through its first reading. We’ll send the First Alert once the panel makes a decision.

