Col. Michael D. Maginness assumes command of 2nd Bomb Wing

At 10:02 a.m. on Oct. 2, command of the 2nd Bomb Wing changed. The symbolism of the tens and twos ties back to the B-52 flagship 1002.

Col. Scott Weyermuller relinquished command of the 2nd Bomb Wing to its new commander, Col. Michael D. Maginness, who actually started his Air Force journey at BAFB. He says it’s great to be back home.

“The future for Barksdale ... one of the things I said in my speech is that it may be called 2nd Bomb Wing, but it’s really always been first. They were the first ones to bomb and you can just go through their history and see a recurring number of firsts. We’re about to have five or six big firsts in the next five to 10 years as we bring new capabilities online: new weapon systems, expansion of various things on the base, new communications. 2nd Bomb Wing, no surprise, will be the leader for many, if not all of these initiatives,” Col. Maginness said.

Col. Maginness has over 3,600 flight hours, along with an impressive list of awards and accomplishments.

