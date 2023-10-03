Getting Answers
Col. Michael D. Maginness assumes command of 2nd Bomb Wing

“... It may be called 2nd Bomb Wing, but it’s really always been first ...”
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Monday was a big day at Barksdale Air Force Base.

At 10:02 a.m. on Oct. 2, command of the 2nd Bomb Wing changed. The symbolism of the tens and twos ties back to the B-52 flagship 1002.

Col. Scott Weyermuller relinquished command of the 2nd Bomb Wing to its new commander, Col. Michael D. Maginness, who actually started his Air Force journey at BAFB. He says it’s great to be back home.

Col. Michael Maginness
Col. Michael Maginness(KSLA)

“The future for Barksdale ... one of the things I said in my speech is that it may be called 2nd Bomb Wing, but it’s really always been first. They were the first ones to bomb and you can just go through their history and see a recurring number of firsts. We’re about to have five or six big firsts in the next five to 10 years as we bring new capabilities online: new weapon systems, expansion of various things on the base, new communications. 2nd Bomb Wing, no surprise, will be the leader for many, if not all of these initiatives,” Col. Maginness said.

2d Bomb Wing ceremony and guard
2d Bomb Wing ceremony and guard(KSLA)

Col. Maginness has over 3,600 flight hours, along with an impressive list of awards and accomplishments.

Click here to watch the full ceremony.

Barksdale Air Force Base welcomed and celebrated new Base commander during “Change of Command” program. Mayor Chandler...

Posted by Bossier City, Louisiana on Monday, October 2, 2023

