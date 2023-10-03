Celebrate culture at upcoming Hispanic Heritage Festival

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the Hispanic Heritage Festival approaches next weekend, KSLA News 12 was joined by Nelly and José Guzman on Tuesday, Oct. 3 to discuss culture, music and traditional Aztec dance.

Both have been dancing for the last 20 years. They talked all about the importance of the Aztec dance and the symbolism of the ritual to Mexico and its culture. Both have been dancing for twenty years. Jose even showcased his drum playing skills at KSLA, which was just a small sample of what people forward to at the Hispanic Heritage event.

This Aztec dance is meditation in motion. It brings the dancers into a meditative state with repetitive rhythm and movement.

The dance is performed by Nelly while José plays drums in the video below:

KSLA News 12 was joined by Nelly and Jose Guzman on Tuesday, Oct. 3 to discuss culture, music and Aztec dance.

You can catch Nelly and José performing at the Hispanic heritage event, along with their entire group.

The event celebrates Latin culture with food, music, dancing, and more! (318 Latino)

The festival will take place Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Shreveport Aquarium, located at 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy. You can get your tickets on Eventbrite for $80, which include cuisine from multiple different Latin American countries such as: Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, and Venezuela.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.