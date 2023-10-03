Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Celebrate culture at upcoming Hispanic Heritage Festival

The Hispanic Heritage Festival will take place on Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Shreveport Aquarium
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the Hispanic Heritage Festival approaches next weekend, KSLA News 12 was joined by Nelly and José Guzman on Tuesday, Oct. 3 to discuss culture, music and traditional Aztec dance.

Both have been dancing for the last 20 years. They talked all about the importance of the Aztec dance and the symbolism of the ritual to Mexico and its culture. Both have been dancing for twenty years. Jose even showcased his drum playing skills at KSLA, which was just a small sample of what people forward to at the Hispanic Heritage event.

This Aztec dance is meditation in motion. It brings the dancers into a meditative state with repetitive rhythm and movement.

The dance is performed by Nelly while José plays drums in the video below:
KSLA News 12 was joined by Nelly and Jose Guzman on Tuesday, Oct. 3 to discuss culture, music and Aztec dance.

You can catch Nelly and José performing at the Hispanic heritage event, along with their entire group.

The event celebrates Latin culture with food, music, dancing, and more!
The event celebrates Latin culture with food, music, dancing, and more!(318 Latino)

The festival will take place Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Shreveport Aquarium, located at 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy. You can get your tickets on Eventbrite for $80, which include cuisine from multiple different Latin American countries such as: Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, and Venezuela.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Welch
SPD officer put on leave after reportedly brandishing shotgun at teen girl
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
5 previously convicted felons arrested over the weekend in Shreveport
Man dead as a result of shooting in Texarkana
Huge fire consumes home in Keithville
Huge fire consumes home in Keithville

Latest News

Michael Hawkins, 38, was killed as a result of a shooting on Waller Avenue in Bossier City, La....
Bossier City PD responds to deadly shooting overnight
U.S. Attorney on response to mass shootings
U.S. Attorney on response to mass shootings
Nelly and José Guzman on Hispanic Heritage Festival in Shreveport
Nelly and José Guzman on Hispanic Heritage Festival in Shreveport
Traditional Aztec dance performed by Nelly and José Guzman
Traditional Aztec dance performed by Nelly and José Guzman