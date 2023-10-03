Bossier City PD responds to deadly shooting overnight

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after being shot multiple times in the chest in Bossier City.

The Bossier City Police Department says it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Waller Avenue. When officers got there, they were told there was some sort of fight that started inside a house and ended in the front yard, where the victim was shot.

Michael Hawkins, 38, was killed as a result of a shooting on Waller Avenue in Bossier City, La. that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (KSLA)

Police found a 38-year-old male victim in the front yard; he’d been shot in the chest multiple times. He was rushed to a Shreveport hospital for treatment, however, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as Michael Hawkins.

A suspect has not been identified at this time. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or call BCPD at 318-741-8605.

