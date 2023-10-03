Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

ArkLaTex communities prepare for National Night Out celebrations

National Night Out 2021
National Night Out 2021
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - Tuesday, Oct. 3 is National Night Out and many neighborhoods throughout the ArkLaTex are ready to celebrate!

National Night Out is an annual community gathering meant to strengthen relationships between residents and law enforcement.

WHERE TO CELEBRATE

  • SHREVEPORT
    • SPD Kickoff Party: 5 p.m. at 1234 Texas Avenue
    • 6 p.m. at the corner of Annette Street & Bellmead
    • 6 p.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home (3701 Hollywood Avenue)
  • BOSSIER
    • 5:30 p.m. at Cross Creek Subdivision (Regent Circle)
    • 5:30 p.m. at 3107 Trinity Drive
    • 5:30 p.m. at Jasmine Walk
    • 5:30 p.m. at Bevly Lake Park
    • 5:30 p.m. at Ridgefield & Hunters Hollow
  • BENTON
    • 5:30 p.m. at 203 Rachel Lane
    • 5:30 p.m. at Woodlake North Boat Launch
    • 5:30 p.m. at Cherry Blossom & Pear Tree
    • 5:30 p.m. at 107 Cypress Point Drive
  • HAUGHTON
    • 5:30 p.m. at Dogwood & Dogwood South Clubhouse
    • 5:30 p.m. at 5 Sterling Ranch
    • 5:30 p.m. at Joe Delaney Park
    • 5:30 p.m. at Creekside Subdivision Playground
  • ARCADIA
    • 6 p.m. at North Railroad Avenue
  • MARSHALL
    • 6 p.m. at 200 W. Houston Street

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Welch
SPD officer put on leave after reportedly brandishing shotgun at teen girl
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
5 previously convicted felons arrested over the weekend in Shreveport
Man dead as a result of shooting in Texarkana
Huge fire consumes home in Keithville
Huge fire consumes home in Keithville

Latest News

Bossier City Police Department looking forward to National Night Out
Nothing Bundt Cakes has a special fall menu featuring several new flavors.
Nothing Bundt Cakes introduces its new fall flavors
2d Bomb Wing ceremony and guard
Col. Michael D. Maginness assumes command of 2nd Bomb Wing
Hispanic Heritage Month: 318 Latino
Hispanic Heritage Month: 318 Latino keeps Hispanic community informed