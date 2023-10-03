ArkLaTex communities prepare for National Night Out celebrations

(KSLA) - Tuesday, Oct. 3 is National Night Out and many neighborhoods throughout the ArkLaTex are ready to celebrate!

National Night Out is an annual community gathering meant to strengthen relationships between residents and law enforcement.

WHERE TO CELEBRATE

SHREVEPORT SPD Kickoff Party: 5 p.m. at 1234 Texas Avenue 6 p.m. at the corner of Annette Street & Bellmead 6 p.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home (3701 Hollywood Avenue)

BOSSIER 5:30 p.m. at Cross Creek Subdivision (Regent Circle) 5:30 p.m. at 3107 Trinity Drive 5:30 p.m. at Jasmine Walk 5:30 p.m. at Bevly Lake Park 5:30 p.m. at Ridgefield & Hunters Hollow

BENTON 5:30 p.m. at 203 Rachel Lane 5:30 p.m. at Woodlake North Boat Launch 5:30 p.m. at Cherry Blossom & Pear Tree 5:30 p.m. at 107 Cypress Point Drive

HAUGHTON 5:30 p.m. at Dogwood & Dogwood South Clubhouse 5:30 p.m. at 5 Sterling Ranch 5:30 p.m. at Joe Delaney Park 5:30 p.m. at Creekside Subdivision Playground

ARCADIA 6 p.m. at North Railroad Avenue

MARSHALL 6 p.m. at 200 W. Houston Street



Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.