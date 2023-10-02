Texas woman accused of shooting at ex after spotting him with woman at Greenwood bar

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Texas was arrested by Caddo Parish officials after allegedly shooting at a couple in Greenwood over the first weekend of October.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Alicia Whitfield, 40, of Waskom, was arrested after she reportedly shot at her ex-boyfriend and a woman; it all happened at the Tobacco Country Bar on Highway 80 in Greenwood.

Officials say Whitfield fired multiple shots from her vehicle after she saw the couple in the parking lot Saturday night (Sept. 30). She reportedly hit the victim’s car four times, leaving two bullet holes in the passenger door, one in a rear tire, and one in the back window, which exited through the front windshield. The incident was all caught on surveillance video.

The sheriff’s office says they found a number of shell casings on the scene, and found Whitfield’s gun in her car.

Whitfield is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and domestic abuse aggravated battery. She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center with a $500,000 bond.

No one was injured during the incident, officials say.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.