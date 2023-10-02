Summer hangs on for a few more days before major changes arrive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you are tired of this relentless summer heat, I have some great news for you! We have a major shift in the pattern that will bring a true taste of Fall into the ArkLaTex by the end of this week!

Before we get to that though, we have another day of sunshine and heat to deal with today. Temperatures will quickly climb into the mid 90s again this afternoon and this is nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

More of the same for Tuesday with highs reaching the low to mid 90s. Clouds will gradually increase by afternoon but still staying dry for the entire region.

By Wednesday, moisture will start to return north off the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a major cold front approaching from the west. Showers and storms will start to develop across many of our east Texas counties by afternoon but the eastern half of the ArkLaTex should remain dry. It will be our last day of summer temperatures with highs reaching the low 90s in places that don’t see rain.

Thursday is when a major cold front arrives! Rain and storms will be likely across the entire region and this will be very beneficial moisture for our ongoing drought. It will also turn much cooler with highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We see a brief break on Friday with some sunshine and highs returning to the low and mid 80s. A secondary cold front will then sweep south Friday night and bring even cooler temperatures for the weekend! By Saturday and Sunday, highs will only be in the mid 70s with overnight lows falling into the low and mid 50s for many areas! Hello Fall!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

