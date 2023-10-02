Staying hot before major changes move in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday and happy October! Not much changes from the earlier update from today. Temperatures are likely to rise to the low and mid-90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures as we head into the evening hours will drop pretty quickly with lows eventually falling to the upper-60s for the most part. Of course the shorter daylight hours and quicker sunset allows for fairly quick cooling.

More of the same for Tuesday with highs reaching the low to mid 90s. Clouds will gradually increase by afternoon but still stay dry for the entire region. By Wednesday, moisture will start to return north of the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a major cold front approaching from the west. Showers and storms will start to develop across many of our east Texas counties by afternoon but the eastern half of the ArkLaTex should remain dry. It will be our last day of summer temperatures with highs reaching the low 90s in places that don’t see rain.

Thursday is when a major cold front arrives! Rain and storms will be likely across the entire region and this will be very beneficial moisture for our ongoing drought. It will also turn much cooler with highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s. We see a brief break on Friday with some sunshine and highs returning to the low and mid-80s. A secondary cold front will then sweep south Friday night and bring even cooler temperatures for the weekend! By Saturday and Sunday, highs will only be in the mid-70s with overnight lows falling into the low and mid-50s for many areas! Hello Fall!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.