SPD: Woman shot from behind on Monkhouse Drive

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a woman at a casino on Monkhouse Drive.

The incident happened just before 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The woman told police that a man in a vehicle approached her from behind and shot her in the arm. Her injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact SPD.


