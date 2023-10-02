SPD: Woman shot from behind on Monkhouse Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a woman at a casino on Monkhouse Drive.
The incident happened just before 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.
The woman told police that a man in a vehicle approached her from behind and shot her in the arm. Her injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
If you have any information on this incident, please contact SPD.
