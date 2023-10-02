SPD officer arrested, placed on leave after allegedly pulling gun
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An officer with the Shreveport Police Department was recently arrested for reportedly pulling a gun.
Cpl. Chris Bordelon confirms Sgt. Matthew Welch Sr. was placed on administrative leave. He says Welch was also off the clock during the incident and was out of his jurisdiction.
Additional details are slim at this time. The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
