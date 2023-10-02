Getting Answers
Man dead as a result of shooting in Texarkana

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night (Sept. 29).

Police say as a result of the shooting, which happened in the 1500 block of E 15th Street, Kendrick Roquemore was killed. A teenager is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting.

Police go on to say they believe the shooting was domestic in nature; the victim is believed to be the boyfriend of the teen’s mother.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

