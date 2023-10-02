Getting Answers
LSUS joins initiative hoping to transform early college experience

By Daffney Dawson and Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State University Shreveport is one of 11 institutions in the U.S. that have joined the inaugural cohort to transform the early college experience.

‘Transforming the Foundational Postsecondary Experience” is a national initiative with an aim to set students up for success in their first two years of college.

“LSU Shreveport is dedicated to supporting successful outcomes for all of our students. However, with first-generation college students making up 60 percent of our undergraduate student body, we recognize that first-generation students often encounter challenges that other students do not,” said Erin Smith with LSUS.

Other colleges participating in the program include: Bridgewater State (Mass.), California State-San Bernardino, Capital (Ohio), CUNY Queensborough Community College (N.Y.), Columbia College of Chicago, Mississippi State, Normandale Community College (Minn.), Purdue University Global, Alaska-Fairbanks and Alaska-Southeast.

