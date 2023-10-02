Getting Answers
Huge fire consumes home in Keithville(Caddo Fire District 4)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - Firefighters with Caddo Districts 3, 4, and 6 responded to a massive blaze just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 in the 10200 block of Colworth Place.

Upon arrival, officials say a double wide mobile home, several cars and other buildings were fully consumed by the fire. Both occupants of the home were found safe in the front yard.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control in under two hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

