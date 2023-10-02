Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Hispanic Heritage Month: 318 Latino keeps Hispanic community informed

By Biskie Duncan
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - 318 Latino is an online radio program that focuses on the Hispanic community of northwest Louisiana.

318 Latino seeks to integrate digital media, website, mobile applications, social medias, and online radio into an interactive project that reports local news, immigration, events and more. Their mission is to build bridges between communities, as well as keep newly arrived Hispanics and residents informed about the options of services, products, entertainment, education, culture, health, events, active leaders, etc.

The groups hopes that every Hispanic person who visits, listens or connects gets the information they need to make their day-to-day life more pleasant. 318 Latino is a bicultural and bilingual blog in a platform adapted to the new way of communicating to the Hispanic community.

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH>>>

