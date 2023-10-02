Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night around 8:30, according to park officials.

The Dollywood Express is a 110-ton coal-fired steam engine that takes guests on a five-mile trip around the park and through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported, Dollywood Spokesman Wes Ramey told WVLT.

The train reportedly experienced a mechanical issue, Ramey said, but he was unable to provide more information at the time, other than to say the train would not run Monday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Trees City Road.
SUV fatally rolls over on Hwy. 2 in Vivian; victim identified
2 stabbings occur in one day in Shreveport
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
18 wheeler rollover shuts down I-20 exit
Vehicle crashes into post; SPD discovers driver was shot
Evening looking calm and dry to wrap up the weekend
Another summer-like day for today

Latest News

Huge fire consumes home in Keithville
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate...
Beyoncé, too, is heading to movie theaters with a concert film on the heels of the Renaissance tour
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a ‘scam’
FILE - Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY's List, listens during a rally held by the Latino...
California governor names Laphonza Butler, former Kamala Harris adviser, to Feinstein Senate seat