5 previously convicted felons arrested over the weekend in Shreveport
All 5 are accused of illegally possessing a firearm
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Five people previously convicted of felonies were arrested in Shreveport during the first weekend of October.
All five are accused of illegally possessing a firearm.
SEPT. 29
- Tradarryl Taylor, 24, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. after reportedly fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle. He was found to be in possession of a firearm as well, police say.
- Lajarrod Ashley, 27, was arrested around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of W 77th Street.
SEPT. 30
- Sherrika Wise, 40, was arrested around 5:30 a.m. during a traffic stop near the intersection of W 62nd Street and Union Avenue.
OCT. 1
- Frederick Fuggins, 51, was arrested around 4 a.m. after officers responded to calls about an armed person in the 200 block of Spring Street.
OCT. 2
- Jacob Cullen, 32, was arrested around 2:45 a.m. after police got a call about a suspicious person near the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Lakeshore Drive. Police say Cullen ran from police, but was later captured.
All firearms involved were seized as evidence, police say.
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.