5 previously convicted felons arrested over the weekend in Shreveport

All 5 are accused of illegally possessing a firearm
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Five people previously convicted of felonies were arrested in Shreveport during the first weekend of October.

All five are accused of illegally possessing a firearm.

SEPT. 29

  • Tradarryl Taylor, 24, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. after reportedly fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle. He was found to be in possession of a firearm as well, police say.
Tradarryl Taylor, DOB: 12/27/1998
Tradarryl Taylor, DOB: 12/27/1998(SPD)
  • Lajarrod Ashley, 27, was arrested around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of W 77th Street.
Lajarrod Ashley, DOB: 3/29/1996
Lajarrod Ashley, DOB: 3/29/1996(SPD)

SEPT. 30

  • Sherrika Wise, 40, was arrested around 5:30 a.m. during a traffic stop near the intersection of W 62nd Street and Union Avenue.
Sherrika Wise, DOB: 8/2/1983
Sherrika Wise, DOB: 8/2/1983(SPD)

OCT. 1

  • Frederick Fuggins, 51, was arrested around 4 a.m. after officers responded to calls about an armed person in the 200 block of Spring Street.
Frederick Fuggins, DOB: 7/4/1972
Frederick Fuggins, DOB: 7/4/1972(SPD)

OCT. 2

  • Jacob Cullen, 32, was arrested around 2:45 a.m. after police got a call about a suspicious person near the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Lakeshore Drive. Police say Cullen ran from police, but was later captured.
Jacob Cullen, DOB: 2/26/1991
Jacob Cullen, DOB: 2/26/1991(SPD)

All firearms involved were seized as evidence, police say.

