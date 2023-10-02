5 previously convicted felons arrested over the weekend in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Five people previously convicted of felonies were arrested in Shreveport during the first weekend of October.

All five are accused of illegally possessing a firearm.

SEPT. 29

Tradarryl Taylor, 24, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. after reportedly fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle. He was found to be in possession of a firearm as well, police say.

Tradarryl Taylor, DOB: 12/27/1998 (SPD)

Lajarrod Ashley, 27, was arrested around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of W 77th Street.

Lajarrod Ashley, DOB: 3/29/1996 (SPD)

SEPT. 30

Sherrika Wise, 40, was arrested around 5:30 a.m. during a traffic stop near the intersection of W 62nd Street and Union Avenue.

Sherrika Wise, DOB: 8/2/1983 (SPD)

OCT. 1

Frederick Fuggins, 51, was arrested around 4 a.m. after officers responded to calls about an armed person in the 200 block of Spring Street.

Frederick Fuggins, DOB: 7/4/1972 (SPD)

OCT. 2

Jacob Cullen, 32, was arrested around 2:45 a.m. after police got a call about a suspicious person near the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Lakeshore Drive. Police say Cullen ran from police, but was later captured.

Jacob Cullen, DOB: 2/26/1991 (SPD)

All firearms involved were seized as evidence, police say.

