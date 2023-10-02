47th Revel gets underway with food, fun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s that time of the year again. The 47th Red River Revel just completed its first weekend.

Hundreds of people gathered at Shreveport’s Festival Plaza to enjoy a host of food and drinks, art and live music.

“It’s really exciting because it’a huge festival for everyone to come out and show their talents,” patron Klaire Duffy said. “We have everything here. Dance, singing, art.”

Not only does the arts festival afford a good time, a local artist says it’s also a good way to get exposure.

“It’s great, especially for a lot of artists who are kind of doing the small business thing themselves,” said Nick Furlong, who owns Nix Art Studio. “It’s a great way to get your name out there, get your product out there.

People see your art, they start following you and you build up a following of like dedicated and loyal patrons who love to support you and get your products.”

The Revel has been a staple in Shreveport for decades.

“Well, the Red River Revel is in its 47th year. It means a lot to the citizens, it really does,” said Logan Lewis, the Revel’s executive director. “People sort of take a lot of pride in it, and it’s unique to Shreveport.

“It’s been around a long time, and people have had many memories down on the riverfront.”

The last day to attend this year’s Red River Revel is Sunday, Oct. 8.

