SUV rolls over on La. Highway 2; 1 dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man lost his life during an unrestrained crash that partially ejected him from the vehicle.

On Sept. 30, at 10 p.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) began to investigate a single-vehicle crash on the 11000 block of Trees City Road.

The CPSO investigator says that a man in an older model SUV was traveling east on La. Highway 2, when he crossed the center line on the north side of the road while in a curve. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle rolled over several times.

The driver did not have a seatbelt on and was partially ejected.

As a result of the incident, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Caddo Fire District 7.

No other occupants were in the vehicle.

The crash is currently under investigation.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.