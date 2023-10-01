Getting Answers
SUV rolls over on La. Highway 2; 1 dead

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Trees City Road.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man lost his life during an unrestrained crash that partially ejected him from the vehicle.

On Sept. 30, at 10 p.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) began to investigate a single-vehicle crash on the 11000 block of Trees City Road.

The CPSO investigator says that a man in an older model SUV was traveling east on La. Highway 2, when he crossed the center line on the north side of the road while in a curve. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle rolled over several times.

The driver did not have a seatbelt on and was partially ejected.

As a result of the incident, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Caddo Fire District 7.

No other occupants were in the vehicle.

The crash is currently under investigation.

