Postal worker killed in hit-and-run crash in Houston

Investigators say the driver of a Ford Expedition clipped the corner of a mail truck, sending...
Investigators say the driver of a Ford Expedition clipped the corner of a mail truck, sending it into a ditch. The postal worker was thrown from the truck, and it fell on him.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KPRC) - Police in Houston are looking for a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that killed a postal worker.

Investigators say the postal worker was attempting to make a left-hand turn around 3 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a Ford Expedition tried to go around him. The Expedition driver clipped the corner of the mail truck, sending it into a ditch.

The postal worker was thrown from the truck, and it fell on him. Witnesses came to the postal worker’s aid by pushing the truck off him, but he died on the way to the hospital.

Police say the Expedition driver fled the scene, and they are now trying to find that person.

Investigators have the Expedition’s license plate number and witness descriptions of the suspect. They went to the home the SUV was registered to, and a person there claimed it was stolen.

